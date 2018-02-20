Center Point woman, 78, dies days after house fire

78-year-old woman dies days after house fire in Center Point (Source: WBRC)

A Center Point woman has died days after suffering life-threatening injuries in a house fire.

The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the woman as 78-year-old Martha Cox Harris.

Firefighters were called to the home in the area of Kim Drive and Polly Reed Road around 2:25 Feb. 10.

Harris died from smoke inhalation on Feb. 16.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

