Sam scores 20 to lead Southern over Alabama A&M 60-50

NORMAL, Ala. (AP) - Jared Sam had 20 points and 12 rebounds as Southern defeated Alabama A&M 60-50 on Monday.

Emanual Shepherd had 10 points and three blocks for Southern (14-14, 10-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which won its fifth consecutive game. Chris Thomas added eight rebounds. Jamar Sandifer had six rebounds for the visitors.

The Jaguars posted a season-high 13 blocks.

Arthur Johnson tied a season high with 22 points plus 10 rebounds and five steals for the Bulldogs (2-25, 2-12), who have now lost 10 straight games. Brandon Houston added 11 points.

De'Ederick Petty, whose 9 points per game coming into the matchup ranked second on the Bulldogs, shot only 18 percent for the game (2 of 11).

The Jaguars improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs on the season. Southern defeated Alabama A&M 62-61 on Jan. 22. Southern plays Alcorn State (10-17, 6-8) on the road on Saturday. Alabama A&M faces Texas Southern (8-19, 8-6) on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: http://www.collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.