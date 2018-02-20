Tuberculosis case confirmed at Walter Wellborn High School

A student at Walter Wellborn has tested positive for pulmonary tuberculosis, according to Calhoun County Calhoun County Superintendent Joe Dyar.

Dr. Burnestine Taylor Medical Officer for Disease Control and Prevention said in a news release, "We are working very closely with the school system to develop and implement a screening plan. As with any identified case of tuberculosis in Alabama, ADPH will implement precautionary testing, investigation and control measures."

Because of that diagnosis, the Alabama Department of Public Health will hold a meeting Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the school's gym.

Students will be screened beginning at 8 a.m. on February 21 at both the high school and elementary schools.

