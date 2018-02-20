FIRST ALERT: Record warmth and pop-up showers

It’s another above average day with record high temperatures once again in jeopardy. Previous record in Birmingham is 78, Tuscaloosa is 77 and Anniston is 78, and we expecting temperatures to rise into the lower 80s. Take an umbrella with you because there is a slight chance for passing showers or a storm this afternoon and early evening. The best chance sets up along and east of I-65. It will remain breezy with gusts up to 20 mph Tuesday.

The slight chance remains tonight and temperatures fall back into the upper 60s. Staying breezy and areas of patchy fog and low clouds are likely.

A FIRST ALERT for widely scattered showers and storms on Wednesday afternoon and potential record high temperatures again. Frizz factor will be moderate too because of muggy air in place.

A front nears northwest Alabama on Thursday, so the best chance for rain and storms especially west of I-65. Temperatures remain well above normal.

The best chance for rain and storms sets up on Saturday night into Sunday morning. We will have to watch this front because the storms along it could be severe at night. Temperatures will be in the 60s for a change starting on Sunday and lingering into early next week. At night, 50s will be common on Monday and 40s on Tuesday.

Tracking warm temperatures on WBRC FOX6 News at Noon.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.