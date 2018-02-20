Job & education events happening for families affected by coal industry job losses

West Alabama Works and Shelton State Community College are holding two workforce events designed to connect job seekers to in-demand jobs in the West Alabama region.



The first Job & Training Connection event will be held Tuesday, February 20, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Brookwood High School at 12250 George Richmond Parkway in Brookwood.



The second event will be held Tuesday, February 27, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at West Blocton High School at 4734 Truman Aldridge Parkway in West Blocton.



Both events are open to people of all ages interested in a new job, boosting their resume, enrolling in college or learning about career pathways in West Alabama. Shelton State will have a Workforce Development Specialist, CareerCoach, Instructional Outreach Director and an Adult Education Coordinator onsite to assist attendees with their program needs, and assist them with resources that will allow them to attend programs at no cost. West Alabama Works will have case managers on hand to ensure job seekers connect with employers.

Job seekers impacted by changes in the area’s coal industry are encouraged to participate. All resources available are free to affected communities.

“This event is significant for our area because the West Alabama region has an increasing demand for qualified workers in every industry,” Jonathan Koh, with Shelton State Community College, said in a release.



“The free job training resources available through the West Alabama Works partnerships are designed to give you the skills you need and plug you into those positions. No matter your age, if you ever thought about a career change, want to graduate high school and go straight to work, or want to enroll in an associate’s degree program, come by during this event.”



