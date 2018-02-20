Irondale police investigating possible abduction

Irondale police are investigating a possible kidnapping.
Police say a man drove to the Chevron gas station on Grants Mill Road Tuesday morning saying he had been kidnapped.
Authorities say the man was disoriented and had blood on him.
This is a breaking story, so stay with us for more information.
