Irondale PD: Man kidnapped, assaulted in Pike Co. - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

news

Irondale PD: Man kidnapped, assaulted in Pike Co.

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Irondale PD are investigating a possible abduction. (Source: Bakari Savage/WBRC) Irondale PD are investigating a possible abduction. (Source: Bakari Savage/WBRC)

  • newsIrondale PD: Man kidnapped, assaulted in Pike Co.More>>

  • Kidnapped south AL man found bloodied in Birmingham area

    Kidnapped south AL man found bloodied in Birmingham area

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 2:41 PM EST2018-02-20 19:41:42 GMT
    Irondale police are investigating the apparent kidnapping. (Source: Bakari Savage/WBRC)Irondale police are investigating the apparent kidnapping. (Source: Bakari Savage/WBRC)

    New details are being released in connection with an apparent south Alabama abduction that ended with the victim bloodied and asking for help at a Birmingham area gas station.

    More >>

    New details are being released in connection with an apparent south Alabama abduction that ended with the victim bloodied and asking for help at a Birmingham area gas station.

    More >>
IRONDALE, AL (WBRC) -

Irondale police say a 55-year-old man who showed up at a gas station Tuesday morning was kidnapped and assaulted in Pike County.

Police say the victim drove to the Chevron gas station on Grants Mill Road and told a clerk he had been kidnapped.

The Pike County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the man was from that area. 

Authorities say the man was disoriented and had blood on him.

Pike County authorities have spoken to the victim and they are now investigating the case.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly