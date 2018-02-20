Irondale PD: Man kidnapped, assaulted in Pike Co.

New details are being released in connection with an apparent south Alabama abduction that ended with the victim bloodied and asking for help at a Birmingham area gas station.

Irondale police say a 55-year-old man who showed up at a gas station Tuesday morning was kidnapped and assaulted in Pike County.

Police say the victim drove to the Chevron gas station on Grants Mill Road and told a clerk he had been kidnapped.

The Pike County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the man was from that area.

Authorities say the man was disoriented and had blood on him.

Pike County authorities have spoken to the victim and they are now investigating the case.

