Man shot, killed in sports bar parking lot in Alabama

CUSSETA, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say a man was shot dead in the parking lot of an Alabama sports bar.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office said in a release that deputies responding to a report of shots fired Sunday afternoon found 28-year-old Tamichael Najee Jones unresponsive. Jones, of Opelika, had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his back and shoulder and was pronounced dead at the scene at Rhythm and Blues Sports Bar in Cusseta.

The Opelika-Auburn News reports that no weapons were found at the scene. Deputies found evidence of a private party at the bar before the shooting.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted at the state forensics laboratory.

Further details haven't been released.

Information from: Opelika-Auburn News, http://www.oanow.com/

