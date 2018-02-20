Report: EU would squeeze US juice, whiskey in trade spat

BERLIN (AP) - A German newspaper reports the European Union is drawing up a list of U.S. products to target - including orange juice and Kentucky bourbon - if Washington restricts imports of aluminum and steel.

The U.S. Commerce Department last week urged President Donald Trump to impose tariffs or quotas on foreign-made metals, citing national security concerns.

The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung daily reported Tuesday the European Commission plans to retaliate with tariffs on U.S. agricultural products, but also whiskey and Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas declined to comment on the list but said the EU would take "appropriate measures to defend EU industry."

He said in Brussels "we stand ready to react swiftly and appropriately in case our exports are affected by any restrictive trade measures from the United States."

