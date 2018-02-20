Mickey: Hot stuff, then wet stuff

We trade in some hot days for a few wet days ahead. (Source: WBRC weather)

After a record-setting warm day yesterday, get ready for another record breaker today. Birmingham, Anniston and Tuscaloosa set records yesterday, and we're expecting highs to top out in the 80s today in many areas, so enjoy.

We trade in some hot days for a few wet days ahead. A slow moving frontal boundary could either bring showers our way Wednesday and Thursday--or just keep them off to our west. I expect some showers, mainly into west Alabama for both days.

Friday is expected to bring a lull in shower activity, but the rain looks to be back Saturday into Sunday morning. At this point, Sunday afternoon looks to be dry--but showers could be back as early as Monday of next week.

High temperatures are expected to remain close to 80-degrees through Saturday--cooling into the 60s to low 70s for Sunday into Monday. Overnight lows should be in the 60s through Saturday morning--then only drop into the 50s for early next week.

So, grab your Bermuda shorts and your umbrella and have a great Tuesday!

