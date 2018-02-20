Search underway for inmate accused of leaving Alabama jail

DECATUR, Ala. (AP) - Authorities are seeking the public's help in their search for an inmate who they say walked away from the Morgan County Jail.

WHNT-TV reports that the inmate left the facility on Monday morning.

Officials say 29-year-old Alexis Jaime Hernandez was serving as an in-house inmate worker in the laundry area.

Morgan County Chief Deputy Michael Corley says Hernandez changed into clothing that identified him as a trustee who is allowed to work outside the facility. Deputies say he accessed the outside of the detention center, and walked away around 7:30 a.m. Monday.

Hernandez was jailed for a probation violation on a marijuana possession charge. Officials say he was scheduled to be released in about 12 months.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the sheriff's office.

