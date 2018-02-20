Person of interest detained in man's stabbing death behind Ensle - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Person of interest detained in man's stabbing death behind Ensley gas station

Police have a person of interest in custody in the stabbing death of a man near a Birmingham gas station. 

The unidentified victim was stabbed in the leg early Tuesday morning behind the Chevron location in the 1300 block of Bessemer Road. 

The weapon punctured the man's main artery. 

