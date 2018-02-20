Man stabbed to death behind Ensley gas station

One person is dead at an Ensley ga station. (Source: Greg Long/WBRC)

Police are investigating the death of a man near a Birmingham gas station.

Responders are on the scene near Chevron location in the 1300 block of Bessemer Road.

The victim was stabbed in the leg and the wound went through a main artery.

This story is developing.

