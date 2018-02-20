Officials investigating fire at Birmingham uniform business

The fire is being called suspicious. (Source: Greg Long/WBRC)

Fire officials are investigating an early morning fire at a Birmingham business.

The fire started at Paramount Services, a uniform business, around 1 a.m. on Lomb Avenue. Investigators are calling the fire suspicious.

Crews quickly put out the initial fire found upon entering the building, then they found another fire. That one was quickly extinguished as well.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

