Fighting gun violence after shooting gives teens purpose

Dozens of teens spread their bodies across the pavement outside the White House on Monday to symbolize the dead in the Florida school shooting and call for stronger gun controls.More >>
A hundred Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students to head by bus to Florida's capital to urge lawmakers to act to prevent a repeat of massacre that claimed 17 lives.More >>
Months after surviving a mass shooting himself, a father says he doesn’t know what to tell his son, now a mass shooting survivor, too.More >>
The raffle was organized before the Feb. 14 school shooting in Parkland, in which an AR-15 was used to kill 17 people.More >>
A gun owner has become an online sensation after posting a video of himself destroying his AR-15, his way of helping prevent tragedies like the Feb. 14 mass shooting in Parkland, Florida.More >>
Junior ROTC cadet Peter Wang was wearing his uniform when he was gunned down during last week’s shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.More >>
The 15-year-old took bullets to the back and both legs, but the 20 classmates he was protecting survived uninjured.More >>
A former student opened fire at the end of the day at a Parkland, FL, high school. There are multiple fatalities.More >>
Survivors of a Florida high school shooting that left 17 dead are channeling their anger and sadness into action.More >>
