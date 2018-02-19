REPORTS: Andy Cannizaro out as Mississippi State baseball coach

Eric Wayne Hinson, Jr., 19. and Stanley Keith Densmore, Jr., 24, were each charged with two counts of first-degree robbery and two counts of first-degree robbery.More >>
Unseasonably warm weather will be one of the big weather stories this week due to high pressure to our east. This will maintain a warm southerly flow across the state that may lead to a stray shower through Tuesday.More >>
Authorities in Chilton County say a two-vehicle wreck on Interstate 65 southbound Monday evening has closed the roadway until further notice.More >>
According to officials with the Tuscaloosa County School system, Collins-Riverside Middle School will be closed Tuesday.More >>
Problems are surfacing in Sipsey, three weeks after it's police department shuts down.More >>
