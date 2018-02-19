REPORTS: Andy Cannizaro out as Mississippi State baseball coach

Sources confirm Mississippi State will fire head baseball coach Andy Cannizaro after a little over one season with the Diamond Dawgs.

According to WCBI, details on Cannizaro's dismissal have not yet been released. Mississippi State is expected to address the firing on Tuesday.

247Sports reports that a player-only meeting was held Monday night.

Bulldogs are set to come to Jackson on Wednesday to face JSU.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

