Collins-Riverside Middle closed Tuesday

According to officials with the Tuscaloosa County School system, Collins-Riverside Middle School will be closed Tuesday.

The reason for the closure: an "unresolved sanitary sewage system issue" discovered Monday afternoon.

Officials stress that all other schools in the system will be open on Tuesday.

They say as soon as the issue is resolved, parents will be notified. They anticipate classes will resume on Wednesday.

