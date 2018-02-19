No police department in Sipsey, some citizens concerned about crime

Problems are surfacing in Sipsey, three weeks after it's police department shuts down.



A youth pastor I spoke with says he thinks if the police department still existed in Sipsey, he does think their church would not have been broken into.



The youth pastor at the Sipsey Church of God thinks that criminals are taking advantage of this time without police.



The council made the final decision to dissolve the police department Friday and Ragsdale and others say they only expect the crime to get worse but the Mayor doesn't think it’s an issue.

Ragsdale says Sipsey is a place that needs to be policed.



"And I believe that something is happening within this community that they don't want the police around for," he explains.



The Mayor says he is working on a gr ant to help with the police station.



But he doesn't know when that gr ant will be finished and has no plans for the police department in the meantime.



