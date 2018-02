Monday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

1A Regional Final=

Northeast=

Sacred Heart 60, Decatur Heritage 54

2A Regional Final=

Northeast=

Lanett 76, Section 52

2A Regional Final=

Northwest=

Tanner 73, Mars Hill Bible 56

2A Regional Final=

South=

Saint Luke's Episcopal 60, Barbour County 58, OT

3A Regional Semifinal=

Central=

American Christian Academy 69, Prattville Christian Academy 45

Greene County 53, Central Coosa 45

4A Regional Semifinal=

Northeast=

Handley 66, North Jackson 50

Madison Academy 70, Jacksonville 34

5A Regional Semifinal=

Northwest=

Lee-Huntsville 73, Pleasant Grove 40

Wenonah 64, Fairview 42

5A Regional Semifinal=

South=

Eufaula 74, Charles Henderson 59

Faith Academy 66, Wilcox Central 58

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

1A Regional Final=

Northeast=

Spring Garden 68, Skyline 39

2A Regional Final=

Northeast=

Sand Rock 33, Collinsville 30

2A Regional Final=

Northwest=

Phil Campbell 46, Cold Springs 29

2A Regional Final=

South=

Samson 49, Abbeville 19

3A Regional Semifinal=

Central=

Central Coosa 55, Gordo 47

Midfield 47, Montevallo 44

4A Regional Semifinal=

Northeast=

Jacksonville 48, Madison County 38

Madison Academy 52, Hokes Bluff 26

5A Regional Semifinal=

Northwest=

Lee-Huntsville 69, Pleasant Grove 41

Wenonah 54, Fairview 38

5A Regional Semifinal=

South=

Charles Henderson 58, Eufaula 37

Faith Academy 44, Jackson 40

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

