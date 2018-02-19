Hoover City Council votes to fund additional SROs - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Hoover City Council votes to fund additional SROs

HOOVER, AL (WBRC) -

Members of the Hoover City Council voted unanimously Monday evening to amend the upcoming fiscal year budget to allow for additional school resource officers to be hired.

According to the amendment passed, the prorated additional cost would be $44,000.

The additional money to pay for these positions could come from reserves or city overtime money.

No word yet on how many additional SROs would be hired.

