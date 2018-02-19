FIRST ALERT Traffic Tracker: Wreck near Clanton closes I-65 southbound; Delays expected

Members of the Hoover City Council voted unanimously Monday evening to amend the upcoming fiscal year budget to allow for additional school resource officers to be hired.More >>
Last week’s school shooting in Parkland, Florida has prompted students to demand action. In Florida and across the country, students gathered in protest Monday calling for changes to gun laws in what's being called the #NeverAgain movement.More >>
Authorities with the Chilton County Sheriff's Office say a wreck on Interstate 65 southbound Monday evening has closed the roadway until further notice.More >>
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department has identified a student accused of making a threat against Shades Valley High School, according to a news release from the Jefferson County Board of Education.More >>
Hoover city leaders are discussing an ordinance at Monday’s council meeting that would prohibit renting a single family home for less than 90 days.More >>
