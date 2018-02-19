FIRST ALERT Traffic Tracker: Wreck near Clanton closes I-65 sout - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

FIRST ALERT Traffic Tracker: Wreck near Clanton closes I-65 southbound; Delays expected

CHILTON COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

Authorities with the Chilton County Sheriff's Office say a wreck on Interstate 65 southbound Monday evening has closed the roadway until further notice.

I-65 S will be shut down at mile marker 212. The amount of time needed to clear the roadway is not yet determined.

The Sheriff's Office says to expect delays.

