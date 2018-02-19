FIRST ALERT Traffic Tracker: I-65 S near Clanton reopens after 2-car wreck

Interstate 65 southbound has reopened after a 2-car wreck that happened Monday evening closed the roadway for several hours.

We're told a truck carrying 6 people and a car carrying only the driver collided. Four people in total were taken to area hospitals for treatment of injuries. Two were taken via helicopter and two others via ambulance.

Initial word is all four victims should be OK.

The cause of the wreck is under investigation.

The road was closed for several hours after the incident but finally reopened to traffic around 10 p.m. Monday night.

