Hoover city council considering ordinance to ban short term rentals

Hoover city leaders are discussing an ordinance at Monday’s council meeting that would prohibit renting a single family home for less than 90 days.



The practice has been made popular by sites like Airbnb and others.



However, Mayor Frank Brocato says one of the city’s major concerns with the rentals is public safety.

"We have to protect our neighborhoods.That's what I would tell them (people who oppose the ordinance). And that's what we're going to do,” he said.



That includes everything from enforcing fire codes to keeping crime low.



“You have the issue of parking, you have individuals coming into the neighborhood that you really don't know,” said Brocato.

Brocato and other city leaders feel Hoover has enough hotel rooms to handle big events like the SEC Tournament, the Regions Golf tournament, and other events that might be recruited.

It will just be the first reading of the ordinance Monday. No vote is expected.

