Birmingham area teens support #NeverAgain movement

Last week’s school shooting in Parkland, Florida has prompted students to demand action.

In Florida and across the country, students gathered in protest Monday calling for changes to gun laws in what's being called the #NeverAgain movement.

The movement’s goal is to lobby lawmakers to push for more gun control.

It was started by friends of the seventeen killed in that school massacre.

In the Birmingham metro, students are just starting to learn about the movement, but applaud those who are speaking out.

“I think it's big. Young people having a voice like that on something so big,” says Sheridan Miller.

He’s a senior at Hayden High and says he’s been talking to his own family about gun violence and gun laws since the shooting happened.

“I think they should be more strict. More of a thorough background check more than anything,” he says, explaining his stance on the topic.

He knows it may not have helped in Florida, but may be of use if an underage person turns to an adult to buy a gun for them.

“I think if somebody like that is going to buy a gun for someone else, they will have something in their background. Something on their past record that will show they aren't suitable to buy a gun.”

Ajanaki Bean is a first-year college student from Anniston.

She agrees with Miller that gun laws should be tougher.

“I was devastated. I was heartbroken because I have family that lives in Florida and who knows - that could have been my family,” she says.

She says the message of needing tougher gun laws that is now coming from young people her age could be the difference.

“It's more touching coming from our perspective,” she says.

She's seen gun violence in her own town and says the #NeverAgain movement is prompting her to speak out on the topic, too.

“When I go home, I will come together with a group of friends that are young people and make a change and voice our opinion from our community as well.”

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.