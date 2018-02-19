Nick Saban keeps promise by building homes for every championship game

Nick Saban promised to help Habitat for Humanity build a home for each Alabama football national championship.



Now one family is about two months away from moving into a brand new home.



Donna Smith won't get a championship ring. But her family is one of the biggest winners from Alabama's national championship victory over Georgia.



"From a fan's perspective and from this perspective, it's just overwhelming," Smith expressed to WBRC.



The Smith's will move into this Habitat For Humanity home that's being built from money provided by the Nick's Kids Foundation and its supporters.



This is the 17th Nick's Kids Habitat Home.



That matches Alabama's 17 football national championships.



"We chose the family on a Thursday. On Friday, we met to choose the floor plan. On Saturday, got the building permit. Wednesday poured footing," Ellen Potts with Habitat For Humanity explained.



It'll also be the first Habitat Home here that's fully handicap accessible.



Donna's son Andrew was born with spinabifida and uses a wheelchair to get around.



"It's just amazing this happens. It's such a blessing for families. I know it's definitely a blessing," Smith told us.



There's also a strong possibility that some university athletes could volunteer time helping to build the Smith's home before it's finished.



