Thompson HS wrestlers make a "splash" at state championship

The Thompson Warriors celebrated with not only hugs and handshakes but a chilly swim!

The Thompson High School wrestling team continued an unusual tradition over the weekend.

For the first time in three years the Warriors are the Class 7A state champions - and they celebrated with not only hugs and handshakes but a chilly swim! The Warriors edged Central-Phenix City and Oak Mountain for the state title in Huntsville, and as is their tradition after winning a championship, the wrestlers jumped into a fountain outside of the Von Braun Center in Huntsville.

Head Coach Shawn Weltzin tells us that the tradition started in 2011 after the Warriors won their first of five straight state crowns, and now that tradition is back.

On Saturday the team received individual titles from Dylan Leseueur in the 106-pound class, Chandlar Akins in the 126-pound class, Gabe Hixenbaugh in the 132-pound class and Seth Whitlock in the 285 pound class.

Congratulations to Coach Weltzin and the Thompson Warriors, as well as Oxford High School and Arab High School winners of state titles in separate classes.

