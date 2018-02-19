ACA gets some validation with Sweet 16 win

No question: Members and coaches of the American Christian Academy boys basketball team believed it belonged in the Sweet 16, just not many others.
The Patriots got through the Sub-Regional when defending state champion Midfield was ruled ineligible and ACA advanced without making a bucket.
Not many thought ACA would have won the battle of Patriots, though that is now a moot point.
ACA beat Prattville Christian 69-45 in its first game of the Central Regional.
“This validates we belong,” said ACA head coach Greg Crowe. “We are a good team. We play solid defense and have guys that know how to score.”
ACA, now 26-8 this season, is into the Elite 8.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.