ACA gets some validation with Sweet 16 win

No question: Members and coaches of the American Christian Academy boys basketball team believed it belonged in the Sweet 16, just not many others.

The Patriots got through the Sub-Regional when defending state champion Midfield was ruled ineligible and ACA advanced without making a bucket.

Not many thought ACA would have won the battle of Patriots, though that is now a moot point.

ACA beat Prattville Christian 69-45 in its first game of the Central Regional.

“This validates we belong,” said ACA head coach Greg Crowe. “We are a good team. We play solid defense and have guys that know how to score.”

ACA, now 26-8 this season, is into the Elite 8.

