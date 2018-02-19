Officials warn school threats can mean prison time

Bessemer Police were out at Bessemer City High School on Monday after they say someone made a threat to shoot up the school.

"What these students are doing when they call in a threat, they are committing a crime. They need to understand this is not fun and games," said Mike Anderton, Jefferson County's District Attorney.

Mike Anderton said making a terroristic threat is a Class C felony. That could mean one to ten years for someone ruled to be an adult.

Birmingham defense attorney Roger Appell said this is serious business. "It's up to ten years in prison and if you have prior felony convictions, it could be a part of the Habitual Offender Act. Conceivably, it could be bumped up to an A and you could get ten years to life," Appell said.

Another factor is the threat to first responders going to a school which received the threat. "These emergency personnel are trying to get there in a hurry. Every intersection they go through, they are endangering people to take care of a situation that doesn't exist," Anderton said.

Juveniles will face judgment in family court. This could mean community service or restitution or even jail time.

"My warning to anybody is it's going to follow you the rest of your life. Take the thing seriously. The courts are taking it seriously. The district attorney's offices are taking it seriously," said Appell.

