Beware scams, malware when filing your taxes online

It’s tax season and taxpayers need to be wary of scams. "We've already received 330 scams to the BBB.org scam tracker," said Andi Kral with the Better Business Bureau of Central Alabama.

Kral says taxpayers have to be careful. Kral said the state of Alabama has a website at myalabamataxes.alabama.gov has useful information for protecting your identity while filing taxes online.

But if you type in myalabamataxes.com, you get another website. "Myalabamataxes.com is not. Whenever I pulled it up on my computer it said it would download a virus if I tried to pull it up." Kral said.

The warning says this is an attack page and could steal your private information. Kral said you need to be careful before doing any sort of online tax business. "Make sure you are doing your research before you go online and do your taxes. Research what website you’re going to go to," Kral said.

The IRS can provide you a pin number in addition to your social security number which you will have to include before sending in your taxes. The state of Alabama has an app available which will only recognize your face for filing taxes and a refund.

Another bit of advice - file soon. "You should file your taxes as soon as possible. It's a race between you and a scammer trying to get your tax refund first," Kral said.

The BBB has a list of certified tax preparers for you to check out before turning over your tax information. Just do a little research and it will go a long way to protect your ID and tax refund.

