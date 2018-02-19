Crooks breaking into cars in Hoover neighborhood

There have been at least four car break-ins in the Bluff Park area of Hoover in recent weeks.

"We're like 10 feet away in the house. And never even know anything was going on," said Christina Odom, one of the residents whose car was burglarized.

Odom was shocked when she noticed her laptop was missing from her car, and even more so when saw what the cameras outside her house recorded. "You know, it's just sad," she said.

The video shows a man around 5:00 a.m. Friday opening Odom's car door. He stays inside for about 10 minutes and then leaves with not only her laptop, but also her GPS, and other items.

"I'm sad that my computer was taken and the cars were broken into, but I'm also sad for those people too that feel the need to steal," said Odom.

Police tell us most of the time criminals have been hitting cars that are unlocked.

"We don't want to create the opportunity," said Odom.

She usually doesn't give crooks that chance, either parking inside her garage or making sure her car is locked if left outside.

This was one of the few times she forgot.

"What has happened to us, it's done. We're going to have to leave it in past. If they can recover the computer, wonderful. But I hope that we can get his picture out there and prevent this from happening to anybody else," said Odom.

