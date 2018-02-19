Wenonah Lady Dragons coach shares update his battle against lung cancer

The Wenonah Lady Dragons defeated Fairview 54-38 at Wallace State Community College in the AHSAA Regional Basketball Tournament on Monday.

Dragon's head coach Emanuel Bell, who's battling stage four lung cancer, updated WBRC on his health. Bell and the Lady Dragons are three games away from winning their fifth consecutive state basketball championship in class 5A.

Wenonah will play for the Northwest Region Class 5A Championship on Wednesday.

