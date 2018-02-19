Wes: Warm days ahead, showers & storms possible Wednesday

Unseasonably warm weather will be one of the big weather stories this week due to high pressure to our east. This will maintain a warm southerly flow across the state that may lead to a stray shower through Tuesday. We set record highs on Monday at Birmingham, Anniston, and Tuscaloosa. There is a good chance we will set more records on Tuesday, with some of the hottest weather of the year so far! Highs are expected to surge into the low 80s under a partly cloudy sky.

RAIN CHANCES FOR WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY: There will be a concern for flooding and very heavy rain over part of Arkansas and Louisiana over the next two days. This axis of rainy and stormy weather will track further east by Thursday morning bringing us a better chance for wet weather, especially over West Alabama. This system will end up stalling, so the rain won’t be quite as heavy as what’s impacting areas west of here. Therefore, I’ve lowered rain chances a bit for the Wednesday and Thursday time frame. Friday looks to be a decent day, with clouds and warm temperatures. The front to our west will be on the move again this weekend and this will bring an increasing chance for showers by Saturday evening, with an even greater chance of rain and a few storms on Sunday. There are some indications the front may stall again and return north, which would keep this milder and unsettled pattern in place for the start of next week.

