Wes: Record setting warmth possible with an increasing chance of rain by mid-week

Unseasonably warm weather will be one of the big weather stories this week due to high pressure to our east. This will maintain a warm southerly flow across the state that may lead to a few isolated showers Monday and Monday night. Higher resolution model guidance suggests there is a better chance of seeing some of these isolated showers over the western part of our viewing area. We could set or tie record highs this afternoon, with highs in the 70s. The sky will remain mostly cloudy through tonight, with lows in the 60s.

EVEN WARMER TUESDAY: I’m expecting two of the hotter days of the week to be Tuesday and Wednesday as highs top 80 degrees in many locations. Once again, this could tie or set records for Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, and Anniston. There is a chance we could have some sunshine mixing with the clouds Tuesday, although a few isolated showers can’t be ruled out.

RAIN CHANCES FOR WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY: Another cold front will approach from the west on Wednesday and Thursday but this boundary will end up stalling. Therefore, I have lowered rain chances a bit for the Wednesday and Thursday time frame. We will still see a slight increase in the numbers of showers and possibly a few isolated thunderstorms during this time frame. And with the front stalling, temperatures will remain unseasonably warm throughout the work-week.

FIRST ALERT FOR WEEKEND RAIN: Friday looks to be a decent day, with clouds and warm temperatures. The front to our west will be on the move again this weekend and this will bring an increasing chance for showers by Saturday evening, with an even greater chance of rain and a few storms on Sunday. There are some indications the front may stall again and return north, which would keep this milder and unsettled pattern in place for the start of next week.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.