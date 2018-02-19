Fire damages several apartment units in NE Birmingham

Fire at The Oaks at Springville apartments. (Source: Brandon Riggins/WBRC)

Birmingham and Center Point Fire Departments responded to a fire at an apartment complex on Earline Circle Monday afternoon.

Crews were called to The Oaks at Springville apartments.

According to officials, three units suffered fire damage. A total of 16 units were impacted by either smoke or water damage.

Luckily, there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

