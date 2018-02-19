Fire damages several apartment units in NE Birmingham

Unseasonably warm weather will be one of the big weather stories this week due to high pressure to our east. This will maintain a warm southerly flow across the state that may lead to a few isolated showers Monday and Monday night.?More >>
There have been at least four car break-ins in the Bluff Park area of Hoover in recent weeks.More >>
This week Alabama is participating in "Through with Chew Week" to highlight the dangers of spit tobacco use. The Alabama Department of Public health is encouraging smokeless tobacco users to quit the "spit" this week, Feb. 18th-24th. According to the 2016 Alabama Adult Tobacco Survey 8.1% of adults surveyed have used smokeless tobacco in the past 30 days. This same survey shows 9.3% of Alabama teens have used smokeless tobacco in the last 30 days. White...More >>
Birmingham police were on the scene of a standoff at the Tom Brown Village Monday. The situation ended peacefully.More >>
Birmingham and Center Point Fire Departments responded to a fire at an apartment complex on Earline Circle Monday afternoon.More >>
