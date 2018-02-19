Alabama police charge homeless man in 2 arson fires

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) - Police in Alabama have charged a homeless man with two counts of arson in connection with fires that happened a week apart in Dothan.

The Dothan Eagle reports 27-year-old Richard Snodgrass was being held Monday on a $90,000 bond. Dothan police Cpl. Anthony McClendon said the suspect is charged with setting a fire Sunday in a vacant downtown building. He was also charged with arson in connection with a fire Feb. 11 at a building used for storage.

McClendon said Snodgrass told investigators another person with him started the fires. But McClendon said evidence in the case only points to Snodgrass. It was not immediately known if Snodgrass had an attorney.

McClendon said the suspect told police he had been homeless for weeks after his relationship with a fiancee ended.

