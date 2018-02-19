Standoff ends peacefully at Tom Brown Village in Avondale

Birmingham police were on the scene of a standoff at the Tom Brown Village Monday afternoon.

The situation ended peacefully.

Police used a bullhorn to communicate with the suspect.

Tactical units entered the building based on the belief that a woman was being held against her will, but that was not the case.

Police say the original call was over domestic violence, but the woman's boyfriend was not with her in the building.

The woman was taken into custody for obstructing justice.

Authorities asked residents in the immediate area who were watching to stay out of the way in case of stray bullets.

