Magic City Art Connection's Winter Benefit, Art Bash, is known for reinventing Birmingham spaces into one-night-only party experiences and artful environments. Find art, plus eat, drink, pose, dance, and gawk. You'll want to dress in your favorite pattern or motif for your time on set with resident Portrait photographer, the award-winning Liesa Cole of Studio GoodLight. Stripes--Plaid--Polka Dots--Checkered--Shapes--Color Blocking--Line! You get the picture. There will be some cool wigs on hand if you can't find one. And while you're waiting on your portrait number to be called, grab a cocktail, a yummy hors-d'oeuvres, and explore the 100 foot Art Salon Wall full of wonderful works that are up for grabs from talented festival artists and other local creatives! Some works may even be sourced from local private collections.

The eye-catching atmospheric setting and musical soundtrack (DJ Johnny/Katie & John Gaiser, A Married Couple) will keep your eyes and feet engaged throughout the evening. Art Bash is always a night to remember. Art Bash helps to support an art-trip for Birmingham 3rd & 4th graders on Friday along with the hundreds of children coming to the 3-day Festival. All kids up to age 15 enjoy Imagination Festival art workshops and experiences free of charge. Help support a memorable arts day for all of our kids over April 27-29 at the 35th annual contemporary art festival. Magic City Art Connection is a 501c3 non-profit festival and sole recipient of all funds received through grants, donations, fees, ticket revenues and in-kind support. Wigs & Wallpaper: A Patterned Art Bash is this Saturday, February 24, from 7-10pm at 3012 4th Avenue South in Birmingham. Tickets can be purchased online: $30 General Admission, $50 Wallpaper Ticket, $125 Single VIP Ticket, and $200 Couple VIP Ticket. For more information visit www.magiccityart.com or call 205-595-6306.

