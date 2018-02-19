Jill: Temperatures are on their way to some record highs

Clouds are breaking up and temperatures are warming up fast! Record high temperatures will be in jeopardy this afternoon.



Previous record in Birmingham is 76, Tuscaloosa is 77 and Anniston is 76.



The rainy corridor stays northwest of us through Tuesday and that will mean little to no rain and record high temperatures. Highs in and around 80 degrees will be common potentially each day this week.



The rainy corridor associated with a cold front creeps a little closer on Wednesday and because of that I bumped up rain chances to 30% and mainly northwest.



On Thursday, I did the same and then backed off on Friday as the front lifts back north.



The weekend does look wetter though as the front builds in and I have scattered rain and a few storms in the forecast that could linger through next Monday.



Above average temperatures dominate and more signs of spring keep blooming around the area. I don’t have any severe weather in the forecast which is a plus too!



