There is an urgent need for volunteers for the 11th Annual Project Homeless Connect on Saturday, February 24 at the Boutwell Auditorium. The doors and registration will open from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Organizers expect to serve more than 800 clients at the all day, one-stop event, with more than 65 social service agencies. Each of the "Smiling Faces" guides, as the volunteers are affectionately known, will be paired with each guest to guide them through all of the available services. This allows quick and efficient movement through all of the services a guest may need.

Please go to www.handsonbirmingham.org/PHC to register as a volunteer. Project Homeless Connect is a one-of-a-kind outreach opportunity that joins social service agencies with clients in need to provide a wide range of services in one location. It enables service organizations to efficiently reach as many people as possible in a single day; these services would normally take six months or more to coordinate. Clients and agencies also connect for the purposes of managing services over a period of time to sustain those guests experiencing homelessness. Simultaneously, it educates the community about the issues surrounding homelessness while allowing individual community members to contribute their efforts, talents and compassion. Project Homeless Connect unites people from all walks of life, regardless of race, gender and skill. Guests and volunteers alike walk away with an empowered sense of community.

