Editorial: History is watching

The following is an editorial from WBRC FOX6 News General Manager Collin Gaston, which first aired on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018:

The headlines last week were horrifying. Again, our country is dealing with another mass school shooting.

On Wednesday, 17 people were murdered inside a Florida high school. We’ve seen video of terrified teenagers huddled together, hiding in their classrooms as the sound of bullets rang out.

It’s absolutely heartbreaking and it’s unacceptable. Unfortunately, it’s becoming too common.

In recent years our country has witnessed some of the worst mass shootings in U.S. history.

In 2012, 26 people, including 20 young children, were slaughtered inside a Connecticut Elementary School.

In 2016, 50 people were gunned down at a nightclub in Orlando.

In October of last year, 59 people were slaughtered at concert in Las Vegas.

Then in November, 27 people were shot and killed at church in Texas.

Quite frankly, it’s becoming hard for most people to keep track of these mass killings.

The scenes are so nauseating that it’s easy to turn away. It’s human nature to try and shield ourselves and our families. But as a country and as a society we must fight the urge to become numb.

We must always stop and mourn the innocent lives lost and refuse to accept this cycle of violence as the new norm.

There is no easy answer to this crisis, but it’s not normal and it’s not okay.

Let’s make sure this latest tragedy does not deteriorate into partisan bickering.

It’s up to all of us to come up with sensible solutions that will keep us safe without violating our individual rights in a free society. There must be compromise.

History is watching and so are our children.

