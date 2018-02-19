'Through with Chew Week' highlights dangers of spit tobacco use

"Through with Chew Week" to highlight the dangers of spit tobacco use. (Source: WBRC)

This week Alabama is participating in "Through with Chew Week" to highlight the dangers of spit tobacco use.

The Alabama Department of Public Health is encouraging smokeless tobacco users to quit the "spit" this week, Feb. 18th-24th.

According to the 2016 Alabama Adult Tobacco Survey 8.1% of adults surveyed have used smokeless tobacco in the past 30 days. This same survey shows 9.3% of Alabama teens have used smokeless tobacco in the last 30 days. White male students also have the highest current rate smokeless tobacco use at 21.3%.

Since 2014, the rate of middle school students using smokeless tobacco has declined from 6.7% to 4.0%.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least 28 cancer-causing chemicals have been found in smokeless tobacco.

"Smokeless tobacco use can cause oral, esophageal and pancreatic cancers, and lead to tooth loss and gum recession", said Alabama Tobacco Quitline director Julie Hare.

If you need help with quitting, you can call Quitline at 1-800-Quit-Now. Quitting coaches are available seven days a week from 6 a.m. until midnight. You can also go to their website, quitnowalabama.com for more information.

They provide free coaching as well as up to eight weeks of free nicotine patches to those who are medic ally eligible and enrolled in the coaching program.

