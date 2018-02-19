Car crashes into Blount Co. Subway restaurant - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Car crashes into Blount Co. Subway restaurant

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
A car crashed into a Subway restaurant in Blountsville (Source: Blountsville PD) A car crashed into a Subway restaurant in Blountsville (Source: Blountsville PD)
BLOUNTSVILLE, AL (WBRC) -

A car crashed into a Subway restaurant in Blount County early Monday morning.

Police say no one was hurt in the crash in Blountsville.

No word on what caused the accident.

