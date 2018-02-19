Car crashes into Blount Co. Subway restaurant

A car crashed into a Subway restaurant in Blount County early Monday morning.More >>
A car crashed into a Subway restaurant in Blount County early Monday morning.More >>
Presidents Day starts off in the 50s most places but there are some spots a little cooler or warmer. The sky is mostly clear and there are some areas of patchy fog and even patchy dense fog to the south of I-20 near Chilton County.More >>
Presidents Day starts off in the 50s most places but there are some spots a little cooler or warmer.More >>
A milder southerly flow has returned and this will set the stage for record setting warmth this week.More >>
A milder southerly flow has returned and this will set the stage for record setting warmth this week.More >>
Bessemer police has opened an investigation after a male student said he was going to shoot up Bessemer City High School.More >>
Bessemer police has opened an investigation after a male student said he was going to shoot up Bessemer City High School.More >>
Birmingham police are investigating a shooting in the 200 block of 73rd Street North.More >>
Birmingham police are investigating a shooting in the 200 block of 73rd Street North.More >>