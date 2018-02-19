Rosemary-Olive Boule

Ingredients:

3 cups bread flour

1 Tbsp plain yellow cornmeal

1 1/2 tsp kosher salt

1/2 tsp active dry yeast

1 3/4 cups water {it does not have to be warm}

Bread flour

1 tsp fresh rosemary, chopped

2/3 cup rinsed & drained kalamata olives, cut in half

Directions:

Whisk together the flour, the cornmeal, the salt & the yeast. Add the water & stir until a shaggy dough forms. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap & set aside on the counter top for 12 to 18 hours.

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Place a cast iron Dutch oven with the lid in the oven as it heats. Set the timer for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, turn the dough out onto a heavily floured surface. It will be very sticky. Dust with bread flour as necessary. Sprinkle the rosemary & half of the olives over the dough. Fold sections of the dough to the center covering the ingredients. Let rest 5 minutes. Gently flatten the dough & add the remaining olives. Fold sections of the dough to the center covering the ingredients. Flip the dough over & shape it into a ball. Place the dough onto a 15-inch piece of parchment paper, dust the surface with flour, loosely cover with plastic wrap & let stand at room temperature 10 to 15 minutes or until the timer signals.

Remove the Dutch oven when the timer signals. Create a decorative pattern over the dough surface using a paring knife & carefully place it in the hot pot using the parchment paper as handles. Place the hot lid on the pot using oven mitts & return to the oven for 30 minutes. Remove the lid, reduce the temperature to 400 degrees & bake an additional 15 minutes. Remove the bread from oven. Cool completely before slicing.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.