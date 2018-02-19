Jill: Lower rain chances and record highs in jeopardy

Presidents Day starts off in the 50s most places but there are some spots a little cooler or warmer. The sky is mostly clear and there are some areas of patchy fog and even patchy dense fog to the south of I-20 near Chilton County.



A First Alert for travelers to drive slow, use headlights and don’t tailgate in the foggy areas. We will see some scattered clouds develop today and pretty much no rain. Record high temperatures will be in jeopardy this afternoon.



Previous record in Birmingham is 76, Tuscaloosa is 77 and Anniston is 76.



The rainy corridor stays northwest of us through Tuesday and that will mean little to no rain and record high temperatures. Highs in and around 80 degrees will be common potentially each day this week.



The rainy corridor associated with a cold front creeps a little closer on Wednesday and because of that I bumped up rain chances to 30% and mainly northwest.



On Thursday, I did the same and then backed off on Friday as the front lifts back north.



The weekend does look wetter though as the front builds in and I have scattered rain and a few storms in the forecast that could linger through next Monday.

Above average temperatures dominate and more signs of spring keep blooming around the area. I don’t have any severe weather in the forecast which is a plus too!



