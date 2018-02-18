Bulldogs remain perfect, win SEC regular season title

MSU led 36-25 at intermission and went on to win it 76-55 to remain perfect and win the SEC regular season title for the first time in program history.
"It just doesn't get any better than that, y'all," Vic Schaefer said following Sunday night's win over Texas A&M. "It's very, very special. To win a Southeastern Conference Championship, it takes something very special from each of them, and I'm really proud of them."
