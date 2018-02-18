Wes: Patchy fog, isolated showers possible early Monday; Record-setting warmth this week

FIRST ALERT FOR FOG OVERNIGHT: We could have some patchy areas of dense fog Monday morning along with a chance for isolated showers. A milder southerly flow has returned and this will set the stage for record setting warmth this week. The sky will remain partly to mostly cloudy on Monday, with highs rising into the mid- to upper 70s. There is a good chance we will tie or set record highs on Monday. The current record for Birmingham on Monday is 76 (1939), Tuscaloosa 77 (1956) and Anniston 76 (1971).

UNSEASONABLY WARM AND RAINY PATTERN THIS WEEK: The chance for showers will remain isolated on Tuesday, with some peaks of sunshine. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will top 80º in many locations for the first time this year. If this verifies, we will be talking about new record highs again for the official climate reporting sites at Birmingham, Tuscaloosa and Anniston. The rain chances will be on the increase Wednesday as another cold front approaches. This front will also be stalling due to the lack of upper air support over the region. This will also help keep the risk of any organized severe weather very marginal. That being said, a thunderstorm with gusty winds can’t be ruled out on Wednesday and Thursday. The chance for rain will remain elevated through part of the day on Thursday and then the focus for rain should slide further north.

LATE-WEEK SETUP: By Friday we should have a stalled front to our north, with isolated showers locally and more unseasonably warm 70º temperatures. This front will move south again on Saturday, bringing an increasing rain threat Saturday night and especially on Sunday. So the bottom line for this week, get ready to crank up the AC, and hang on to the umbrella. I will have more specifics on the rainfall timing in my forecast at 9, 9:30, and 10 p.m. I will also update our forecast products on the WBRC First Alert Weather App. You can download the App for FREE by searching WBRC in your App Store.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.