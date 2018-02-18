VIDEO: Weekend Weather Chat 02-18-18

If you're looking for warmer weather, you're in luck this week. Not only will temperatures increase Monday, the warmer temperatures could be record setting.

Temperatures will rise to the mid- to upper 70s on Monday, which could set records in Birmingham, Tuscaloosa and Anniston. The current record high for February 19 in Birmingham is 76 (1939), Tuscaloosa 77 (1956) and Anniston 76 (1971).

The warm weather will remain through the week and into next week.

Rain chances will increase Wednesday and Thursday, but the weather isn't expected to be severe.

