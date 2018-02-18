Shooting investigation underway in north Birmingham

Birmingham police are investigating a shooting in the 200 block of 73rd Street North.More >>
Birmingham police are investigating a shooting in the 200 block of 73rd Street North.More >>
Bessemer police has opened an investigation after a male student said he was going to shoot up Bessemer City High School.More >>
Bessemer police has opened an investigation after a male student said he was going to shoot up Bessemer City High School.More >>
The sky will remain cloudy this evening, with additional spotty showers, especially across northeast locations tonight.More >>
The sky will remain cloudy this evening, with additional spotty showers, especially across northeast locations tonight.More >>
Eric Wayne Hinson, Jr., 19. and Stanley Keith Densmore, Jr., 24, were each charged with two counts of first-degree robbery and two counts of first-degree robbery.More >>
Eric Wayne Hinson, Jr., 19. and Stanley Keith Densmore, Jr., 24, were each charged with two counts of first-degree robbery and two counts of first-degree robbery.More >>
The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate cases regarding two students accused of making threats at Hokes Bluff High School.More >>
The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate cases regarding two students accused of making threats at Hokes Bluff High School.More >>