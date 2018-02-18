Shooting investigation underway in north Birmingham - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Shooting investigation underway in north Birmingham

Source: Reshad Hudson/WBRC Source: Reshad Hudson/WBRC
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police are investigating a shooting in the 200 block of 73rd Street North.

BPD says a woman was shot in the arm. Her injuries are non-life threatening.

No suspect is in custody.

We will provide more information when it is available.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly