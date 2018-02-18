Bessemer PD investigating possible threat at Bessemer City High School

Bessemer police has opened an investigation after a male student said he was going to shoot up Bessemer City High School.

The student has not been identified.

Chief Roper said the information they currently have is that the suspect told another student the threat.

Bessemer police will have extra officers at the school on Monday morning in addition to its full-time SRO.

We will provide more information when it becomes available.

