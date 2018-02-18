Springville High School student charged with making terrorist threat

St. Clair County Assistant Sheriff Billy Murray says a student at Springville High School has been charged with making a terrorist threat.

Due to the student's age, the case will be handled through the juvenile court system.

Murray doesn't have a lot of details about the threat and arrest. He expects to release more information Sunday evening.

Murray said Springville police made the arrest but the student lives in the county.

We will update this story as we get additional information.

